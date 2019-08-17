Min. Cummings distributes school bags, sports gear in Indigenous communities

RESIDENTS of Kamwatta (Region One) received a quantity of personal effects and sports gear, last Thursday, when the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings, visited the community.

Minister Cummings was at the time visiting Mabaruma and its surrounding communities, to meet and interact with residents. Kamwatta’s Toshoa, Mr. Maurice Henry, expressed delight at the minister’s visit, especially since it was the first time that a government minister visited the area.

“We have always wanted a Minister of the Government to come into our community to see how we live and to address the many challenges we face as a community. We the residents of Kamwatta are very pleased that the Honourable Minister took the time out of her busy schedule to come to visit us to get a firsthand look at our community and to meet us the residents”, Toshoa Henry said.

Some of the following major issues were raised by the residents: the need for the school to be rehabilitated with emphasis on its solar power system and the need for a bus to collect children who attend secondary schools over 5 miles away from the community. Kamwatta residents also pointed out that they would like to see their main bridge completed and the main roadway properly fixed. That the Government should show an interest in the development of sports within their community was another request made by the residents of Kamwatta.

Regional Executive Officer, Colonel (Retired) Randy Storm, told residents that he intends to place greater emphasis on the community of Kamwatta as he aims to address the issues raised by its residents. The REO also told the residents gathered that a medical outreach will be held within their community to address the immediate public health issues affecting the residents of that community. “Before the end of August, a medical outreach for the residents of Kamwatta will be scheduled and organized. We will be bringing a host of medical services to you the people of Kamwatta, in an effort to have your immediate medical needs addressed. The entire community will benefit from this initiative,” REO Storm emphasized.

Minister Cummings in her address to the residents expressed how pleased she was to be visiting Kamwatta, and being afforded the opportunity to interact with them and to listen to their concerns. She committed to following up on the issues raised in a timely manner, so that tangible solutions could be sought to mitigate the challenges faced by the residents. “Visiting Kamwatta for the first time has been a very revealing experience. I can assure you that the issues you have so candidly highlighted will be addressed with a certain degree of urgency, as we the Government of Guyana remain committed to provide solutions that can bring about significant relief to you the good people of Kamwatta,” Minister Cummings said.

While in the Region, Minister Cummings also visited the community of Whitewater where a number of personal effects, as well as schoolbags, were distributed to the children and adults present.