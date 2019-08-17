Man fined for threatening behaviour and granted bail for threatening language charge

ON Friday August 16, 2019, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court a 27-year-old was charged with threatening behaviour and threatening language.

Patrick Dundas of Rasville appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly and pleaded guilty to one of the charges.

Particulars of the two charges stated that, on 29 July, 2019 at High street, Georgetown, he used threatening language towards Adrian Brandt.

The second charge stated that, on the same day, and at the same place, Dundas used threatening behaviour towards Adrian Brandt.

Magistrate Daly fined Dundas $10,000 on the first charge and granted him bail of $10,000 bail on the second. The case was adjourned until September 9, 2019.