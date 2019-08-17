Man charged for larceny remanded

SENIOR Magistrate Leron Daly on Friday August 16, 2019, remanded a 35-year-old man to prison on a ‘break and enter and larceny’ charge

Moni Lall, called “Sonny”, of Parika appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Particulars of the charge stated that, between August 13, 2019 and August 14, 2019, at Sussex Street, Charlestown, he broke and entered the mechanic shop of Shawn Clarke and stole $300,000 worth in tools.

Police prosecutor objected to bail being granted to Lall on the grounds that he had no fixed place to stay and it might be difficult in getting him to show up at court on the next occasion.

Magistrate Leron Daly remanded Lall to prison until August 30, 2019.