Vibrant debates on second day of Youth Parliament

WALKING up the stairs of the Parliament, persons would have believed that the National Assembly was in session because of the vibrant and articulate debates which were coming from the youths who sat in the place of the Government and Opposition.

Students of the University of Guyana visibly impressed former Foreign Affairs Minister and Parliamentarian, Carl Greenidge, and other officials who were sitting on the sidelines on day two of the fifth annual Youth Parliament, on Thursday

While there was seriousness in the debates, the UG students did not fail to add humour to the session which was called to order by Speaker of the sitting, Chelsea Pearson.

Students debated the use of sovereign wealth fund, migration policy, youth participation in governance, and amendment of Article 155 1 (A) of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

There was a lot of sensitivity and emotions during the debate on youth participation in governance. The motion was moved by Social Cohesion Minister, Orlando Belle, who led the discussions on a topic which caught the interest of all the young people who were present.

“We the members on this side of the House recognise the need for youth participation and representation in government; as such we seek to amend the Representation of the People’s Act to ensure that young adults be placed on the list and be given a chance to represent us in government,” said Belle.

The amendment is in keeping with the National Youth Policy 2015, which states: “young people must have representation on Parliamentary Committees”.

The United Nations (UN) believes that participation is a fundamental right and believes that young people are agents of social change, technological advancement and economic growth.

“It is my responsibility as minister of social cohesion to ensure that this mandate is carried out. If we are to analyse the last three sessions of the National Assembly, we would understand the need for such an amendment,” said Belle.

NOT ACCEPTABLE

In the ninth sitting of the National Assembly, youths below the age of 35 years accounted for less than 10 per cent. The situation was the same in the 10th and 11th Parliament.

“How can a group that accounts for close to 70 per cent of a country’s population be represented by less than 10 per cent? This is a perfect example of why we need concrete and legitimate systems in place to protect our young people,” said Belle.

He argued that the intention of the bill was not to manipulate the electoral system but to ensure that representation is offered to all Guyanese.

Shadow Social Cohesion Minister, Aurielle Melville supported Belle’s position, noting that the Opposition believes that youths should be adequately prepared for the task at hand, once given the opportunity.

She, however, contended that government’s motion limits youths to just governance when they should be well knowledgeable and well-rounded.

“Meaningful youth participation in leadership require that young people have opportunities, capacities and benefits from an enabling environment, evidence-base programmes and consistent at all levels, not just one,” said Melville.

With the points laid out, the other four speakers built on what was said and set the pace for an excellent debate.

On the opening day of the Youth Parliament, Education Minister, Nicolette Henry said the forum was a good opportunity for young people to get exposure and a better understanding of the practices of the National Assembly.

Henry also said that the annual event gives young people a platform to let their opinions be heard on matters relevant to the country and youth population.

“A lot of time you get a lot of good ideas being birthed out the Youth Parliament and I think it’s a really good initiative and one that I endorse and that I have been associated with for the past three years and I look forward to more engagement at this level,” the minister noted.