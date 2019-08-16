GFF/NAMILCO U-17 Football resumes today

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF)-organised, NAMILCO U-17-sponsored, Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)-run football championship in Linden will recommence today.

The tournament will now be played using the knockout format instead of a league tournament.

After the initial round-robin format championship began a couple weeks ago, the inclement weather in Linden forced the UDFA to postpone.

Today the matches scheduled for the tournament venue, Wisburg Secondary School ground, will see Botofago oppose Coomacka at 13:00hrs and Milerock against Hilltop United at 15;00hrs.

Tomorrow from 13.00hrs Amelia’s Ward United will take on Topp XX and at 15.00hrs Eagles United will meet Hi Stars.

With time running out for the decision of which team will represent the Upper Demerara region at the nationwide championship, UDFA has set matches for weekends with next weekend being for the semifinals.

According to the UDFA in a release, if any game is deadlocked at the end of regulation time, straight penalty kicks are to be taken. (Joe Chapman)