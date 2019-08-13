Linden grateful for refurbishment of Watooka Guest House

Dear Editor,

WHILE the pomp and ceremony for the recently refurbished Watooka Guest House has been completed, a number of persons are still singing the praises of the significant efforts of one individual. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Industrial and Commercial and Investments Limited (NICIL), Colvin Heath-London has been singled out for his role in facilitating the major refurbishment that was effected to the Watooka Guest House.

As such, Minister Valerie Patterson-Yearwood dubbed it his extraordinary contributions. Minister Patterson-Yearwood, in commending Heath-London, described his efforts and contributions as being very significant, declaring that while he isn’t from Linden, he has certainly come through for the people of Region Ten.

The minister said that she is heartened to see what the facility used to be, to what it is today, describing it as awesome in its present state. She pointed out that in years gone by, there were several challenges persons staying at the facility faced, including faulty and leaking ACs, malfunctioning toilets among other things. Describing Heath-London as a man with a great heart, the minister said that the people of Region Ten should be excited over the fact that Heath-London has certainly demonstrated his commitment and dedication to ensuring that the Watooka Guest House is beyond expectations.

“To what this facility used to be, I can say that this man certainly had great plans, and he has truly demonstrated his vision and the plans of his heart, so that we should continue to congratulate him for the giant steps that he has taken thus far.

She said that over the past eight months, she has had several experiences that many persons may not know about. Among some of the experiences were the flushing of the toilet, and it would make noise for about five minutes, while there were a number of other things that was missing from the room. She quoted the late Miles Munroe as saying that vision is of the eyes and not the heart. She described the CEO as that man who had demonstrated true vision, and while there was talk about no money, she said she is happy that Heath-London was able to find money to effect the refurbishment of the place, describing it as being beyond expectation.

“What we see now it is certainly beyond expectation, and for those who knew what this used to be, it is certainly beyond expectation and certainly taken vision to bring this to where it is today. I am very proud that he has bigger and greater plans, as I can feel his heart, and I would like, on behalf of the residents of Region Ten, to say a big thank you.

“There are some people who have eyes and can’t see, and there are some who would say what must be done, but wouldn’t do it. But you have eyes; you saw; and you did. Even though he is not from here, he has made Linden and the entire Region Ten proud. And for that, we are thankful,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman Renis Morian, in reaffirming his pleasure, said that NICIL has certainly shown leadership and oversight, something that is missing in several other regions.

He thanked Colvin Heath-London, declaring that with the kind of leadership he has brought to NICIL, the public can expect greater things. “I am personally, and on behalf of the residents of Region Ten, very proud, and would like to continue expressing our appreciation to NICIL, as it’s evident that with Heath-London’s vision, we will continue to see greater things from NICIL,” he stressed.

Regards,

Region 10 Regional Democratic Council