Kako and Kamarang win football titles in Upper Mazaruni District Games

KAKO Cobras and Kamarang Tunnel Tigers were crowned male and female football champions respectively when the Upper Mazaruni District Games concluded on Sunday night in Jawalla Village in Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Both teams needled Paruima Village (male and female teams) 1-0 to lift the 2019 Upper Mazaruni District Cup trophies.

On Saturday night, the home team, Jawalla Village, defeated Kaikan Village (male and female teams) to win both third place trophies.

The females won 2-0 and the males 1-0.

Fifteen villages took part in the football competition this year, including Jawalla, Waramadong, Chinoweing and Abou in Group A; Sanjuan, Quebanang, Phillipai and Arau in Group B; Kamarang, Kako, Isseneru and Wax Creek in Group C and Paruima, Imbaimadai, Kaikan and guest side, the District Sports Council 11 in Group D.

The teams battled in three rounds before the quarter-finalists were decided.

The 2019 Games, which started on August 4, attracted over 800 participants as the villages also competed in volleyball, cricket, archery, athletics, and table tennis.

The aquatic competition was cancelled due to high water and strong current.

Meanwhile, it was announced last weekend that Kako Village would be the host of the 2020 Games.