Police athletes dominant at 10th Jefford Track and Field Classic

ATHLETES attached to the Guyana Police Force Track Club dominated the 10th hosting of the Jefford Track and Field Classic in Linden on Sunday, winning most of the marquee events.

The Jefford Classic, hosted at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground over the last decade, has blossomed to become the country’s premier grass track event.

Unlike the previous years when the lucrative cash prizes went to the clubs, the organisers for the 10th anniversary decided to ensure that the athletes are directly compensated.

Cassie Small won the 100m (12.02s), 200m and 400m (one minute, 03.7s), while Natasha Alder also came up big, winning the women’s Shot Put (12.55m) as well as the women’s Discuss event (37.92m).

In the Shot Put, Aneesa DeAbreu (12.20m) was second, while Saphina Vanderstoop (10.80m) came third. Vanderstoop (33.90m) was second to Alder in the discus event, while DeAbreu (32.43m) took the bronze.

Meanwhile, Davin Fraser clocked 10.37s to win the men’s 100m ahead of Noelex Holder (10.62s) and Owen Adonis (10.8s).

In the women’s 800m, Javina Sampson ran two minutes, 28 seconds to beat Kezra Murray (2:30.01) and Aliyah Moore (2:33.5). And in the 400m, Sampson (1:04.0s) was second to Small, while Moore (1:07.0s) was third.

Winston Dummett won the men’s 400m, running 52.1s. Samuel Lynch (52.9s) and Daniel Melville (53.1s) were second and third respectively.

The men’s 1500 metres saw Anfernee Headecker putting on a show when he ran four minutes, 23.6s to edge Linden’s and fellow Police Track Club athlete Winston Messenger (4:26.7s) and Royston Fordyce (4:27.4s).

Anthony Williams leaped a distance of 6.83m to win the male long jump ahead of Damon Williams (6.72m) and Tremaine Brown (6.63m).

Tasnica Lovell (5.32m) defeated Shaundel Browne (4.88m) and Leoni Adams (4.69m) to win the female long jump event.

All the athletes received their cash prizes at the presentation ceremony, along with their respective medals.

The Guyana Police Force won both the male and female 4X100m and 4X400m relays.

Edison Jefford said he was pleased with the athletes’ performance at the event.