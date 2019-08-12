Guyana has come a far way in four years

— Minister Ally tells Brooklyn Unity Rally

SOCIAL Cohesion Minister Amna Ally was very well received on Sunday as she offered messages of love and harmony at a Guyana Unity Rally held on Schenectady Avenue, Brooklyn, New York.

Hyped by performances by Guyana’s own Adrian Dutchin and other local artistes, Ally told the gathering of overseas-based Guyanese that the time is now for all Guyanese to put their differences aside and work together.

“This is an occasion to celebrate the values of our democracy. This is an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to unity. The spirit of brotherhood and equality among our citizens and above all this is an occasion to celebrate Guyana and the spirit of being Guyanese,” Ally charged to the vibrant crowd.

She continued: “It is important for me to note that we cannot encourage activities that are meant to divide us, weaken our morale, limit our potential, and indeed the development of our country. We must show a greater stance of purpose and maturity. Greater mutual respect, tolerance, and understanding if we are to survive as a nation. The coalition

government is determined to build a Guyana that is prosperous, that is at peace, that is inclusive, where all its people enjoy improved quality of life. All the people of Guyana are equally important, regardless of ethnic, religious, or political ideology. The destiny of this nation can only be shaped through a unified national identity of being Guyanese, and only under the continued leadership of His Excellency President David Arthur Granger, a leader of great vision and integrity.”

The rally was organised by members of the Guyanese diaspora. Ally told those gathered that Guyana needs unity now more than ever, with the country on the verge of economic transformation with the coming on stream of the oil and gas industry next year.

“The discovery of very significant oil reserves has put Guyana at a critical point, providing us with the opportunity to shift our economic paths, modernise our economy, and transform the lives of our citizens. We are poised for rapid economic expansion and our government is committed to pursuing economic and social policies conducive to equitable, sustainable, and environmentally friendly growth,” the minister said.

She also reminded the audience that the country has come a far way in development, over a mere four years under the current administration.

“No other government can accomplish what this government has done in such a short time, within four years my friends. The minimum wage has increased by over 50 per cent. Old Age Pension has increased from $7,500 to $20,500; 9,000 laptop computers were distributed to teachers; over 160 ICT hubs are established across the country. We can now boast of a booming mining sector. We have an agricultural explosion in Guyana.

Rice exports to Mexico have increased significantly; farmers are happy over the drainage and irrigation work. Rehabilitation work on some of the market roads to allow easy access. Our sugar workers have been compensated and many of them are engaged in diversification. We have better air and river transport. Our housing programmes are moving apace, low-income persons can now boast of owning their own homes through government’s housing policy; there is improved potable water supply in many areas, both hinterland and coastland. Improved access to education through the president’s 5Bs programme, smart classrooms have now been established,” Minister Ali told the packed gathering.

