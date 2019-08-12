Dishonest practices that threaten the peace

Dear Editor,

IT is a tragedy of national proportions that is being played out in our beloved country by a political collective whose only claim to relevance must be their appeal to arrant racism, which is their only bed of comfort and political survival rescue. Not prepared to accept the electoral judgement of the people, they conspired treacherously to remove a government that had been duly elected.

Editor, we all are aware of the consequences that have followed, particularly the litigations and the final resultant decisions from such orders. Yet, the damning attempts at deceiving the nation continue through the deceptive twisting and dishonest convenience of this cabal of criminal politicians, in alliance with elements that have been central participants in the biggest heist of economic criminalities ever to be committed in this nation, and anywhere within the family of CARICOM.

For these people, and they are all well known, their intentions have never been patriotic; at least not those which will benefit country, but only friends and cronies. And since the record is well established, there is no need for further elaboration, except that they have been frantic in their haste and desperation to return to their old evil ways.

It explains their vile attempts at distorting the meaning of the CCJ’S decisions of July, substituting interpretations which were never given and designed to create a national environment which can benefit no one. Worse yet is the support given to such disrespect against the court by a clique of political opportunists who, obviously buoyed by the oil-and-gas profits to come, have shamefully discarded principles that they once supported for alliance with political parasites and profiteers.

These are the persons who daily pretend to be “guardians” of the Constitution, but who are twisting its sacred pages to fit dishonest intentions for which it was not made to accommodate or sanction. For these racketeers, clothed in the pretence of societal propriety, it is not about love for country and all Guyanese, as they continue to betray a country from which they would have taken so much, in so many ways, and are still greedy about taking more. It is about further enriching themselves, the traditional vested interests, inclusive of the ethnic category.

The giving out of oil blocks by the Ramotar regime to persons of a particular ethnicity is an indication as to the early plot to ensure the sidelining of other ethnicities, as had been done during the 23 years of PPP/C governance. Such a position, if allowed, can only lead to further polarisation and extreme bitterness, in a more extreme manner than before. It would seem that the political architects of such flagrant discriminatory practices can care less about what such actions can do to the nation. And this also includes those who continue to attempt the fraudulent re-write of the CCJ’s decisions, and advice.

I will support the view that Guyana is about everybody; meaning every race and their category of citizens, for this is what our National Motto emphasises. It should therefore remind us, as Lincoln Lewis did in a letter published in the August 8 edition of the Guyana Chronicle titled, “CCJ never issued election date, timelines and deadlines for election, refer actor to provisions of Constitution”. In this captioned piece, he states…

“In these trying times, we need each other, and must proceed through this period in a manner that will weld us rather than divide us; reduce rather than escalate tensions between and amongst us.”

These are indeed words of wisdom, and a timely reminder, which should always stand at the heart of our existence as a people, especially to those who believe that racism is a necessary tool to be used always for exploiting the insecurities that haunt the national efforts at unity. This category of political leaders, if indeed they are leaders, by their dishonest deeds, continues to threaten the peace of the nation. They walk on the wrong side of history’s road.

Regards,

Earl Hamilton,