CXC regional results start trickling in

— six subjects show noteworthy pass rates; General Maths declined

STUDENTS across the Caribbean who wrote the Caribbean Examinations Council’s (CXC) May/June CSEC and CAPE examinations have begun obtaining their results, while some teachers have accessed the regional pass rates for some CSEC subjects.

Information obtained by this newspaper has shown that six subjects, so far, have obtained noteworthy regional pass rates at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations. CSEC pass rates are determined by persons who acquired between Grades 1 to 3 in the subject.

Physical Education recorded a 98 per cent pass across the region; Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM), 95 per cent; Theatre Arts, 94 per cent; Chemistry, 68 per cent; Social Studies, 65 per cent; and Integrated Science, 62 per cent.

On the downside, General Mathematics recorded a 46 per cent pass rate. Comparatively, the pass rate for Maths was 49 per cent across the region in 2018, with Guyana recording a 43.39 per cent pass rate in this subject. In 2017, Guyana recorded a 39.23 per cent pass rate in Maths.

According to the CXC, the results of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) were made available to education ministries and registrars across the region on August 6.

CAPE students were able to access this through the online student portal on August 10. What this means is that the students of the senior high schools in Guyana– Queen’s College, the Bishop’s High, St. Stanislaus College, St. Roses High, St. Joseph High, President’s College and the Mackenzie High School– are able to access their results by using the ‘Student Online Registration Portal’ at cxc.org.

On the other hand, the results of the CSEC examinations were made available to the ministries and local registrars on August 8, and students will be able to access their results through the CXC’s online portal on August 16.

Additionally, effective from August 1, this year, Dr Wayne Wesley has been appointed as the new registrar and chief executive officer at the helm of the CXC.

Dr Wesley, who is a Jamaican, took over from former Registrar, Glenroy Cumberbatch, who retired at the end of July.