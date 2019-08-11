Solozano’s defiant 92 helps Windies-A frustrate India-A on final day

TAROUBA, Trinidad (CMC) – Opener Jeremy Solozano struck his second half-century of the match but fell just short of a hundred as West Indies-A produced a resilient display to frustrate India-A and force a draw in the final four-day ‘Test’ here Friday.

Resuming the final day at the Brian Lara Stadium on 37 without loss in pursuit of 373 for victory, the hosts batted the entire day to reach 314 for six, with the left-handed Solozano hitting a composed 92.

Brandon King struck an entertaining 77 while Sunil Ambris chipped in with 69 as West Indies-A batted in partnerships throughout to deny India a clean sweep of the three-match series.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem claimed five for 103 but off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham, who took six in the first innings, proved ineffective this time around leaving the visitors’ attack devoid of real danger.

Solozano and Montcin Hodge (25) extended their opening stand to 68 before Nadeem struck, getting the right-handed Hodge to steer a gentle catch to captain Hanuma Vihari at first slip.

Any hopes India-A harboured of quickly making inroads were then dashed as Solozano combined with King in a 99-run, second-wicket stand which took the hosts safely to lunch at 128 for one.

On 58 then, Solozano struck eight fours in an innings which lasted 249 balls while King looked in superb touch in belting 10 fours and three sixes in an 82-ball cameo.

King was beginning to dominate India-A’s attack when he played back to one from Nadeem that scuttled along the ground and hit leg stump.

Even then, no collapse ensued, as Ambris arrived to add 60 for the third wicket with the resolute Solozano, as West Indies-A continued to flourish.

Solozano looked set for three figures when he tried to cut one from part-time spinner Hanuma Vihari and was brilliantly caught one-handed at slip by Mayank Agarwal, diving to his left.

Unbeaten on 34 at tea with West Indies on 242 for three, Ambris thrived in the final session to post his 13th first class half-century and pass 3 000 career runs.

He lost Jermaine Blackwood, lbw to Nadeem for eight missing a forward defensive stroke and captain Jahmar Hamilton for eight, bowled between bat and pad, also by Nadeem.

And he too seemed set for a hundred until he chopped on to Nadeem after facing 145 balls and striking five fours and a six, with the game already headed for a stalemate.

SCOREBOARD

INDIA-A 1st innings 201

WEST INDIES-A 1st innings 194

INDIA-A 2nd innings 365-4 decl.

WEST INDIES-A 2nd innings (target: 373 runs) (overnight 37 without loss)

Hodge c Vihari b Nadeem 25 Solozano c Agarwal b Vihari 92 King b Nadeem 77 Ambris b Nadeem 69 Blackwood lbw b Nadeem 8 Hamilton b Nadeem 11 Cariah not out 10 Reifer not out 10

Extras: (b-5, lb-6, nb-1) 12

Total: (6 wkts, 109 overs) 314

Fall of wickets: 1-68, 2-167, 3-227, 4-252, 5-283, 6-296.

Bowling: Umesh 14-3-43-0, Avesh Khan 11-1-41-0, Gowtham 30-4-86-0, Nadeem 41-9-103-5, Dube 2-1-8-0, Vihari 11-3-23-1.

Series: India A win three-match series 2-0.