PSC lauds President’s assurances on elections

THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) says it is satisfied with President David Granger’s assurances of the APNU+AFC government’s support for the independence of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) regarding the holding of general elections.

The PSC also noted that it was heartened at the appointment of Justice Claudette Singh to the post of Chairperson of GECOM and says that it looks forward to the body undertaking its functions as required by the Constitution and in accordance with the judgment rendered by the Caribbean Court of Justice on June 18, 2019 regarding the holding of elections.

The PSC, which is headed by Captain Gerry Gouveia, a former candidate on the Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo’s list of candidates for the top GECOM post, explained in detail, its position on the issue of elections as it maintains that it opposes the ongoing house-to-house registration.

Like the opposition, the PSC maintains that general elections should be held by September 18, 2019 and it pointed to its interpretation of Article 106 (6) of the constitution on the issue.

The PSC made reference to Justice Singh’s 2001 ruling , when in her capacity as a High Court Justice, she was required to rule on the 2001 elections and the status of the then PPP/C government and the caretaker role it played at the time following her ruling that the elections were null and void.

The PSC listed the limitations under which the PPP/C was expected to operate following the ruling of Justice Singh.

“We wish to repeat that it is very much the business of Guyana’s business community to engage the national political process to ensure electoral democracy and democratic governance,” the PSC said. It said political actors should understand the atmosphere under which businesses can operate as it noted its democratic right to partake in the political processes.

In January 2001, Justice Singh gave her 77-page judgment on the contentious 1997 elections and made further oral orders on the January 26, 2001.

Justice Singh ‘vitiated’ the 1997 General and Regional Elections and the country was plunged into uncharted constitutional waters.

Despite the ruling of the court, Jagdeo, who was President at the time, declared that that it was business as usual.