Gov’t, Opposition must work towards common protocol

– for governance in post no-confidence environment

Dear Editor,

THE Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) notes media report that the APNU+AFC Government has established modalities on how it will function in the post no-confidence environment. This is consistent with the July 12 written ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice that government is in a “caretaker” status. While this effort to set parameters for government in this period is encouraging, we await a consensus from both Government and the Opposition, for it is clear by now to all that consensus is difficult for both parties to agree to.

And whereas the government is demonstrating it is prepared to govern, albeit with limitations, the Opposition seems opposed to the least action taken by government. This standoff leaves many to speculate whether some would rather the opportunity for a conflict of sorts than work together towards determining a common position on the way forward. Regardless of our views, and which side of the divide we support, we must recognise that government has to function; the business of governing Guyana cannot be placed at a standstill.

GTUC therefore calls on both Government and the Opposition to establish a common position on the issue of resignation. This remains a matter of contention for the Opposition, citing constitutional dictates as per Article 106 (6).

It does not help to bring resolution to this standoff by President David Granger declaring he will not resign. Rather, one expects a clear and definitive position or layout on how a resigned President and ministers are legally and constitutionally sworn in immediately after resignation to continue functioning in keeping with Article 106 (7). The latter concern is seen in a context where the President is aided in day-to-day functioning by ministers who make up the government; and for government to function, the President and his supporting ministers must be constitutionally sworn in.

Whereas we understand the dictates of Article 106(7) that government will continue to function, given the reality of a resignation, the pertinent question must be the restoration of said resigned Members of the Executive who have a responsibility for governance until a new President is elected. None of the courts was asked to deliberate specifically on the means by which the resigned president and minsters will be returned to function legally and constitutionally in order to realise Article 106(7).

Both parties must eschew the thinking of sticking to their guns. We are seeing a meeting of irrational aggression versus stoic defiance. It seems more about grandstanding in the media than engaging in good faith, for which both parties must be held accountable. The absence of meaningful dialogue between the two political forces does not create an environment for progressive deliberations.

Whereas the Opposition Leader behaves in a manner to lay full responsibility on the Government, the Leader of the Opposition is himself held equally responsible to help Guyana out of this crisis and not just be concentrated on political mileage. As a former President for 12 years, leader of a mass-based political party and Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo has a responsibility to the nation, and could cull from all his experiences to put forward a menu of measures that is meaningful and progressive to commence talks on how best these positions can become deliverables. It would serve the nation well to see Mr. Jagdeo performing in this role, and not just playing to the media gallery or his base.

The Rule of Law still remains our best guideline and recourse in navigating through this testy period, for we are a nation founded on Principles and Laws, and there comes a time when we must put aside political differences for the common good as defined and agreed to by both sides. If our politicians cannot do it, then we the people must provide credible leadership from different quarters to bring them to the table of reasoning.

Regards,

Guyana Trades Union Congress