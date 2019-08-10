30 students exposed to STEM training through Math camp

THIRTY young students from five secondary schools across Georgetown were exposed to two weeks of practical training in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), as part of the Queen’s College Summer Math Institute (QCSMI).

This year’s ‘Math camp’ was held from July 29 to August 9, at Queen’s College. The camp, which is now in its fourth edition, aims to cultivate an understanding and appreciation for the subject area for young students in third and fourth forms. These students hailed from Queen’s College, Bishops’ High School, St. Roses High School, St. Joseph’s and Saint Stanislaus College.

“We introduced them to Mathematics as a theory, to think critically, as opposed to them trying to solve problems,” facilitator and Mathematician, Dr. Cleveland Waddell said. The students were exposed to the subject through mathematical theories, while also engaging with professionals in the field of STEM. As such, Dr. Waddell further noted: “We wanted to expose them to STEM within Guyana… so that they can realise that a lot of great things are happening at home.”

He explained that subsequent to the camp, it is hoped that the teenagers would continue engaging STEM as they further their studies and as they progress into their professional lives. Additionally, he opined that with a greater crop of talent developed, Guyana – as a society – would then have to adapt and provide opportunities for young people to use their skills.

This Math camp was initiated in 2016 by Queen’s College alumnus and member of the Queen’s College of Guyana Alumni Association New York Chapter (QCAANY), Dr. Terrence Blackman, aiming to place young, inquisitive minds on the career pathway of STEM. And over the course of the past two weeks, this year’s camp aimed to achieve just this.

Member of the QCAANY and Co-coordinator of the Queen’s College Summer Institute, Shifiera Surujballi highlighted that the students seemed very interested in the content that was being taught. She said that throughout the camp these children were asking questions, which was indicative of how interested they are in learning. “We have such really bright students, they’re such bulbs,” she said. The woman also related that as part of the camp, the students were taken to trips to the Hydrometeorological Service at Timehri, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, and Demerara Distillers Limited. These field trips are intended to demonstrate the use of mathematical principles in real-world scenarios.

One participant, Destiny Simon from the St. Rose’s High school, reflected: “This Maths camp was a great journey…. as it turned out to be that it was not Maths all the time, [instead] Incorporated various subject areas.” The young girl affirmed that the training she received over the two weeks even helped her learn more about herself and what she wanted to become, which, would be in STEM. And for her, this “journey” is one which she hopes that more students would be able to experience.

Another participant, Bhedesh Persaud of Queen’s College also noted that he wanted other students to participate in this camp, and that it should be held during other times of the year – not just during the summer. The math camp was organised by the Queen’s College of Guyana Alumni Association (NY), Inc. (QCAANY), and was sponsored by Mid Atlantic Oil and Gas, Guyana Logistics & Support Services Inc., and Banks D.I.H.