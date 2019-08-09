Holder crowned queen

MISS Shequana Holder, proudly wearing the sash of Miss Queenstown, outshone six other delegates to be crowned Miss African Heritage Queen for Region Two, when the pageant was staged on August 2, 2019 at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground.

The first such event to be organised by fashion designer, Fiona Coates, of Henrietta Village, the pageant was part of the region’s Emancipation 2019 activities.

Danielstown’s representative, Tonia Harris, was adjudged First Runner–up, while Tricia Montrose, Miss Richmond, picked up the second runner-up position. In third position, representing Richmond Village, was Miss Tamera Collins.

The delegates were adjudged in the areas of talent, creative wear and evening gown, with the focus being Afrocentric.

The judges for the night’s event were Diane Critchlow, Shondel Hercules, Shelon Prophet; Tiffany Holder, Tevie Griffith and Diane Critchlow as the chief judge. Mistress of Ceremony was Ms Wonesha Reedon.

In addition to the pageant, the event was interspersed with singing, drumming and a number of other side attractions such as face painting.