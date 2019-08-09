Guyana Police Force ‘Clash of the Queens’ goes down tonight at the NCC

AFTER a 30-year hiatus, the Miss Guyana Police Force pageant is back in full swing, and is slated for tonight at the National Cultural Centre (NCC), starting from 19:00hrs.

Over the past couple of months, each of the 10 divisions in the Guyana Police Force held their own pageant, during which a queen was crowned to represent them.

The pageant tonight will see the clash of the 10 queens, hence the name ‘Clash of the Queens’, vying for the coveted title of Miss Guyana Police Force.

The 10 queens, who are all police officers, are: Toney Bentley of ‘F’ Division (Interior Locations); Keaisha Erskine of ‘E’ Division (Linden); Kerrianne Clarke of ‘G’ Division (Essequibo); Aheley Peters of ‘C’ Division (East Coast Demerara); Tonya Clarke of Special Constabulary; Timeka Rodrigues of Presidential Guard; Tanya Wilson of ‘A’ Division (Georgetown/East Bank Demerara); Althea Gittens of ‘D’ Division (West Demerara); Joanna Wright of ‘B’ Division (Berbice); and Tavia Bookie of Headquarters.

As with every other pageant, these queens have selected platforms for which they will be advocating to bring about social change in the country.

The platforms they will be championing this year are: Cyberbullying; Suicide; Human Trafficking; Domestic Violence; Cancer Awareness; Sexual Harassment in the Workplace; HIV/AIDS Awareness; Drugs and Substance Abuse; Youth Empowerment; and Teenage Pregnancy.

This segment of the pageant is said to be a major part of the scoring, as they are expected to show how they, as policewomen, can use their influence to help stamp out those societal ills, and bring awareness to the ones that can be alleviated.

Deputy Commissioner “Operations”, Maxine Graham, who is the coordinator of the pageant, told ‘The Buzz’ that this pageant was part of the Force’s activities many years ago, and that many attempts were made over the years to bring it back, but extra efforts were made this year, since the Force is celebrating its 180th Anniversary.

The return of the pageant is part of their anniversary’s programme of activities.

The Guyana Police Force Pageant was first held in 1972, and the last was held in 1989. Graham had taken part in the last pageant and won the Best Smile award. She currently serves as President of the Guyana Association of Women Police, under whose umbrella the pageant is being coordinated.

Ticket prices for the event are: $2,500 for Auditorium front; $1,500 for Auditorium rear; and $1,000 for Balcony. They can be purchased from Police Divisional Headquarters; the Police Consumers Co-op on Robb Street, Lacytown, and at the NCC.