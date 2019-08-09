Buzzing this weekend

IT’S time for the weekend again people, and it’s time to keep you in the loop with what’s ‘buzzing’ in and around Guyana.

TODAY

**DJ Energy and Escape Fridays present “Skinz” at District Ultra Lounge featuring Guyana’s top DJs. Music by DJ Energy, Seen Up, Venom, Gully Ras and Diamond

**Head down to the Pegasus poolside, Ignite Bar and Grill every Friday and Saturday for fun, food, and entertainment!

TOMORROW

**Are you ready for a sexy summer story? Pulse Entertainment presents “Secret – Masquerade Party” at the Boardroom Sports Bar, District Ultra Lounge and Level Bar and Co all at the Giftland Mall. Dress in your best outfits for that forbidden night, have a night you’ll never say happened! Dance the night away to seductive beats by secret DJs. FREE mask for the first 200 persons to purchase a ticket. Ticket: $2000

**The Annual Glow Party “Electro Glow 4.0” is going down at District Ultra Lounge, featuring live Marcus Williams from Trinidad. Over 5000 pieces of Glow Accessories will be given Away. Enjoy Johnny Walker bottle specials

**Calling all bikers and motorcycle lovers. Sonic Hunters Bikers Club presents “Rush 10W-30” at Palm Court. Party with the Sonic Hunters Club and feel the rush with music by Gully Ras and Diamond, DJ Energy, DJ Shizzle, and DJ Akelo

**Team Chinese Assassin presents their All Black Party” at Club Sowiya in Anna Regina. Music by Chinese Assassin and other top DJs passing through. Tickets: $800 (pay more at the door)

**The Vintage Lounge presents “Brazilian and Latin Saturdays”. Enjoy food and drink specials. Music by DJ Tranquilo Santos. Doors open from 5pm

**Aura Sky Lounge presents Seductive Saturdays! Doors open at 8pm!

SUNDAY

**Xtra Beer presents “Creek Party: Soca on the Highway” at Aziza Akousa outside Splashimins on the Soesdyke Highway. It’s going to be crazy. Music by Platinum Sound’s DJ Magnum, Gully Ras and Diamoind, Bobby Kush, alongside the Xtra Beer DJs. Get Xtra Beer specials all day long.

**District Ultra Lounge presents “Soca and Bollywood Sundays” featuring Selector Andy, WR Reaz, Selector Chino. Ladies free before 9pm. Bacardi drink specials all night.

**Polar Beer and Inferno Entertainment presents “Polar Sunday: Day Rave Edition” at Tower Poolside from 2pm sharp. Music by Slingerz Family and Polar DJs. Admission: Easy

**Marvelous Entertainment presents Marvelous Sundayz at its new location 592 Spot and Night Club (John and Norton Streets). Ladies free all night. Music by Stereo Sonic, Fusion and Boom DJs.

**G-Money in association with Leprechaun Entertainment presents Summer Sundays at Club Privilege (Main Street, Georgetown). Free entry for first 50 ladies. Throwback music and finger foods. Music by One Drop from NY, DJ Denzil, Selector Dexter and a special guest DJ and one-man band.

**The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant and Lounge presents “Dinner with 70s and 80s music. Sundays were meant for 70s & 80s music!