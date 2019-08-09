Anushka Sharma joins husband, Virat, in Guyana

ONE of India’s biggest movie stars, Anushka Sharma is here in Guyana with her husband, Virat Kohli, an Indian cricketer who currently captains the India national team, and is here for the West Indies versus India series.

Sharma and Kohli were spotted in Georgetown on Wednesday at Shanta’s Puri Shop on Camp Street, and a photo of the pair posing in front of the shop’s signboard went viral on the Internet.

Sharma has also posted two photos of her views from ‘Shanta’s’ on her Instagram Story.

The couple is reportedly staying at the Pegasus Hotel, and was also seen dining in another restaurant in Georgetown, along with India’s fast bowler, Khaleel Ahmed.

Sharma, 31, said to be one of India’s most popular and highest paid actresses, has worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

She has been the recipient of numerous awards, including a Filmfare Award, and was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2018.

Some of Sharma’s movies include Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Jab Harry Met Sejal.