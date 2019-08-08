UG students beautify environs of Millicent Greaves Senior Citizens Home

…residents benefit from health, educational sessions

Over the past four weeks, residents of the Millicent Greaves Senior Home in Durban Backlands benefited from various health and educational exercises which were undertaken by several Social Work students of the University of Guyana (UG).

With the students’ objective being to work with the community to ultimately beautify its environment, the home’s compound was beautified as the students trimmed the bushes, painted the fences, and planted flowers, amongst other activities.

UG student, Vaseema Loknath, stated that she believes it is important to have a beautiful environment especially when being occupied by senior citizens.

“The previous environment of the community in which we were working in needed work to be done on it and we as aspiring community practitioners aimed to make a difference in that community in the small way we did,” she explained.

According to Loknath, the community work was the practical part of the Social Work curriculum.

She added that field practical is an essential part of the Social Work curriculum, since it gives the students the opportunity to think systemically and to develop skills of a professional Social Worker.

She noted that the entire curriculum contributes to preparation for social work; since, it is during the practical that students face the real challenges and are afforded the opportunities of professional responsibilities and ethical practices.

The community intervention aimed at providing the fourth year students with groundings for professional social work practice within communities.

During their time in the community, the students main goals were to apply in-class knowledge and skills and application of theory through working along with the community, forming networks and mobilizing community resources.

Administrator of the Millicent Greaves Senior Home, Evadnie Rockcliffe, commended the students on the work that they have done and added that it would be great if other groups can engage in such initiative, in attempt to make the community a better place.

The home, which is located at Lot 7 Durban Street, Durban backlands, Georgetown, was established on July 1, 2012 and was founded by the Conference of the Seventh Days Adventist.

The home currently houses nine females and four males, most of whom are re-migrants who have retired.Persons of any gender, 60-year-old and over are eligible to enter the home.