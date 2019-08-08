Teen charged with stealing cellphone

AN eighteen-year-old was, on Wednesday August 7, 2019, granted $15,000 bail, after he was accused of stealing a phone.

Chris Pollard of Durban Street, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that, on August 5, 2019, at Croal Street, Georgetown, he stole a Samsung phone valued at $35,000, property of Saskia Pestano.

Police prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, objected to bail and told the court that, on the day in question, the virtual complainant (VC) was in a route 40 minibus and was seated at a window, using her phone.

Pollard went to the bus window, pushed his hands and grabbed the VCs’ phone and made good his escape.

The matter was reported to the Stabroek Police Outpost; Pollard was subsequently arrested. He was searched by the police and the item was found in his possession.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan granted Pollard $15,000 bail and adjourned the matter until August 27, 2019.