Sacked public servants reinstated

…inquiry finds dismissal unlawful

THE President David Granger Administration has ordered the immediate reinstatement of three public service employees, after the Lance Carberry Board of Inquiry found that their dismissal was unlawful.

Minister of the Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley had dismissed the three Department of the Public Service employees – Andrew Grant, Gail Williams and Andre Dazzel – in June, 2019 shortly after she had taken office. It was not long after that President David Granger directed that a Board of Inquiry be established to advise the State on the veracity of charges of corruption, misconduct and improper behaviour against named staff. On Wednesday, Director- General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, while responding to a series of questions posed by reporters during a post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, disclosed that the Board of Inquiry headed by Human Resource Consultant Lance Carberry, concluded its work. Its findings and recommendations were sent to President Granger and have since been adopted by him.

“The board found that the letters to the three public servants were unlawful and having regard to its observations and findings, recommended that the letters of termination be immediately withdrawn,” the director-general disclosed. On July 25, 2019, it was determined that they be reinstated with immediate effect and “restored to their respective positions” within the Department of the Public Service. “[They] will continue to enjoy all benefits and allowances they previously enjoyed prior to the purported termination of their services,” he added.

It was explained that it was not within the remit of the Public Service Minister to dismiss staff – that responsibility lies with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of the Public Service. At the time of the dismissal, there was no permanent secretary (PS); however, Karen Van Sluytman was appointed PS on August 1, 2019.

As such, the board recommended that the Public Service Minister be advised on the rules and procedures, and all indications are that this has since been done. “The minister has been advised of the need for due process and the rules of the Public Service with respect to employment, discipline and dismissal of public servants,” the director-general said.

According to him, the three public servants are being briefed on the issue and with a permanent secretary now in place, swift implementation of the recommendations are expected, according to Harmon. According to the government, the inquiry was done to the highest professional standards. The alleged dismissal of the officials occurred at a time when there are concerns that the daughter of former Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. Frank Anthony, will no longer be required to serve Guyana after obtaining a scholarship to study medicine overseas.