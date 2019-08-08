Passenger admits to killing taxi driver in Mocha over fare

HOURS after a taxi driver was killed in Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Tuesday night, police arrested the passenger who allegedly stabbed the driver to death after a confrontation over an additional payment of the fare.

Owen Lynch, 34, a taxi driver of 3521 Stevedore Housing Scheme, Georgetown, was stabbed to death at approximately 21:45hrs Tuesday night on Cemetery Road, Mocha Arcadia, EBD.

Lynch is the father of two children, ages six and 10 years old.

A 48-year-old mason of Cemetery Road, Mocha Arcadia, EBD, was arrested on Wednesday and later admitted to stabbing the taxi driver.

He allegedly told police that the driver attacked him with an ‘ice pick’ and he retaliated by stabbing him with a knife that he had in his possession.

Enquiries disclosed that the taxi driver was plying his trade with motor car PRR 3313, a black Toyota IST from Swift Cab at Lot 6 Dennis Street, Turkeyen, Sophia when the dispatcher of the taxi service sent him to a shop in Sophia.

There, the taxi driver picked up the 48-year-old mason at a shop in ‘B’ Field Sophia.

Reports indicate that the mason was imbibing alcoholic drinks with a gold-miner at the shop and after a while he requested to head home.

The miner then used his cell phone to contact a taxi service and upon arrival of vehicle, the mason joined the taxi to head home.

However, during the journey, the mason noticed that the driver was taking an unknown route to his destination and asked him to take him to his friend’s home in Cummings Lodge instead.

When he stopped off at his friend’s house, the miner encouraged him to return to the taxi and head home, relating that the driver was safe and knew what he was doing.

“They had agreed to $1,500 as the fare but due to the driver taking him to his friend’s house, the driver increased the fare to $2,000. When the driver reached Cemetery Road, Mocha, the mason said that the driver demanded more money but he refused and exited the car and began walking towards his home when the driver attacked him with an ice pick,” police said.

The mason, who, was armed with a knife, decided to defend himself, firing several stabs at the driver, leaving him on the roadway bleeding.

The driver was later discovered motionless on Cemetery Road, Mocha Arcadia with multiple wounds about his body.

Police found an ice pick at the scene. The body was taken to Lyken’s Funeral Home and is awaiting post-mortem examination.