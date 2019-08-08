Pan Am Olympic champ Thompson wins 100m, BVI land first-ever gold

LIMA, Peru (CMC) – Reigning Olympic double sprint champion, Elaine Thompson, added yet another title to her collection when she stormed to victory in the women’s 100 metres at the Pan American Games here Wednesday.

Running out of lane five, Thompson initially struggled to get clear of the field before pulling away after 60 metres to cross the line in a time of 11.18 seconds, in chilly conditions at the athletics stadium.

Trinidadian Michelle-Lee Ahye took silver in 11.27 while Brazilian Vitoria Cristina Rosa finished with bronze in 11.30.

“It was cold but I know everyone out there was cold. I just came out here to use this as preparation for the world championships,” Thompson said afterwards.

“It’s my first time (here). I don’t think there is anything wrong with being a high profile athlete here representing myself and my country.”

Jamaican Natasha Morrison was sixth in 11.40 and Trinidadian Kelly Ann Baptiste last in 11.52.

Thompson’s success was one of two gold for Jamaica on Wednesday, as Natoya Goule snatched gold in the 800 metres in two minutes 01.26 seconds.

Cuban Rose Mary Almanza Blanco finished second in 2:01.64 while Uruguay’s Deborah Rodriguez took bronze in 2:01.38.

Barbadian Sade Sealy missed out on a podium finish when she came in fourth in 2:02.23, Trinidadian Alena Brooks was sixth in 2:02.75 while another Barbadian, Sonia Gaskin, finished last in 2:05.68.

There was disappointment for the English-speaking Caribbean in the men’s 100 metres final as only Antiguan Cejhae Greene cracked the top three when he took bronze in 10.40 seconds.

American Michael Rodgers won gold in 10.09 with Paulo Andre de Oliveira of Brazil nailing silver in a time of 10.16.

Earlier Tuesday, Jamaican Fedrick Dacres successfully defended his Pan Am title when he won the men’s discus in a championship record throw of 67.68 metres.

The 25-year-old, who also captured gold at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast last year, threw the winning mark on his second attempt.

American Reginald Jagers was second with 64.48 while Cuban Jorge Fernandez finished with bronze with 64.24.

Chantel Malone, meanwhile, pulled off an upset in the women’s long jump when she beat Olympic champion Colombian Caterine Ibargüen to deliver British Virgin Islands’ first-ever Pan Am gold medal.

The 27-year-old measured 6.68 metres on her first attempt as Ibargüen struggled and finished fifth with 6.54.

American Keturah Orji captured silver with a leap of 6.66 while Jamaica’s Tissanna Hickling was third in 6.59.