“Our concern is for the holding of credible elections”-President Granger

…Head of State meets GECOM chair, Commissioners

Following a meeting between President David Granger and officials of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Thursday, government has reiterated its support to the body for the holding of “credible” elections.

At the same time, the President said that he is awaiting the advice of the new chair of GECOM, Justice Claudette Singh before he can pronounce on a date for general elections.

The President said after August 15,2019 the chair is expected to communicate her position to him as he noted that a matter relative to GECOM is currently before the courts. GECOM has set its next statutory meeting for August 15.

Related story:

–Over 150,000 persons registered so far

During a media briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency, the President said that the GECOM chair would want to await the ruling on the matter before the body can move forward with its mandate.

Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire has set August 14, 2019 for ruling on the legal challenge against house-to-house registration and related cases.

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, who attended the meeting on Thursday noted that the President has made it clear that he is interested in early and credible elections.

“The government is respectful of the role of the elections commission,” the President said, as he reiterated that once he receives the advice from the GECOM chair, he will act accordingly.

He said he expects that all Guyanese will accept the independent role of GECOM.

The government has pledged its full support behind the ongoing house-to-house registration being undertaken by GECOM.

Over 150,000 persons have been registered so far through the ongoing process.

Since the process started on July 20, 2019, some persons have been cooperating while others, who were motivated by the political opposition, have been refusing to register and in some cases trying to disrupt the process.

Despite the challenges which the commission has faced, the process has continued and Public Relations Officer of GECOM, Yolanda Ward, said the registration exercise has been going well.