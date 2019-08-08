No agreement signed yet between Giftland and GPL

Dear Editor,

GIFTLAND has been receiving many warm wishes and congratulations on the announcement a few months ago by the Office of the President that a Power Providing Agreement (PPA) was about to be signed, putting an end to the constant power cuts which have been plaguing the East Coast due to the lack of generating capacity. We have also heard numerous concerns as to why there are still occasional power cuts to the East Coast region.

We wish to state that no PPA has been signed to date, and this will explain why power cuts continue, due to the lack of required power-generating capacity. The last information reaching us was that GPL requires justification as to why they should buy from us, apparently cheaper cost, as no liability or commitment and readily available power supply to make up the deficiency are not sufficient reasons. Giftland has been in discussion during the last three years with GPL and wishes to debunk the propaganda that we cannot supply the required power at the time slots required. We stand by our statement that a dedicated 3MW is available, and we can supply up to 4.5MW as required. We are not sure what further justification is required to show why this can withstand any scrutiny. As stated, our prices are competitive and better than power supplied by GPL’s diesel generators. The supply is available without any expenditure to GPL; without commitment for long-term supplies. We look forward to some response as to why this Agreement cannot be concluded.

Regards,

Roy Beepat

Chairman

Giftland Group