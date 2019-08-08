Mabaruma man accused of raping Venezuelan woman

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan on Wednesday remanded a 21-year-old fisherman to prison for allegedly raping a Venezuelan woman.

Jomal Bunbury, also called ‘Pang’ of Hosororo Village, North West District, appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the charge; the matter was held in camera.

Particulars of the charge state that on August 3, 2019, at Hosororo Stretch, North West District, Bunbury engaged in sexual penetration with the 26-year-old woman without her consent.

The chief magistrate remanded Bunbury to prison until August 20, 2019, and transferred the matter to the Mabaruma Magistrate’s court.

According to reports, on August 3, 2019, the victim was at a party and was escorted home by Bunbury. It is alleged that the man broke into her home and raped her.

Bunbury escaped after the alleged rape and the matter was reported to the police. An investigation was launched and Bunbury was arrested and positively identified by the victim.