Hazlewood, Starc among the wickets in Australia tour match

AUSSIES KEEPJOSH Hazlewood took three wickets and Mitchell Starc two, as Australia kept the upper hand on day two of their tour match against Worcestershire.

Hazlewood and Starc are aiming to prove their form before the second Ashes Test, which starts on Wednesday, and took 3-34 and 2-56 respectively.

Australia were held up by Alex Milton (74) and Charlie Morris (53) before the hosts declared on 201-9, 65 behind.

Australia reached 92-1 at the close, leading by 157.

Opener Marcus Harris was unbeaten on 62 and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh 22 not out after being promoted to number three.

But opener Cameron Bancroft failed again, making just seven before falling to Charlie Morris.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser both took two wickets for Australia. (BBC Sport)