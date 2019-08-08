Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship kicks off tonight

ALL roads will lead to Jubilee Park tarmac tonight when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship officially commences.

In the opening match, Up-Top-Bosses will oppose Paradise-A from 19:00hrs, while Melanie-B will lock horns with Showstoppers from 19:30hrs and Brothers United battle Sophia at 20:00hrs.

In the fourth fixture, Ballers Empire face-off with Albouystown-B at 20:30hrs, while Beacons oppose Sparta Boss at 21:00hrs and High Rollers engage Sparta Boss from 21:30hrs.

In the final two matches, Trafalgar challenge Broad Street from 22:00hrs and defending champions Gold is Money take aim at Bartica Police at 22:30hrs.

The respective winners will advance to the quarterfinal round. The two-day tournament which concludes on August 10 features 16 teams competing in an elimination format.

Six teams (champions Gold is Money, Albouystown-B, Sophia, Broad Street, Leopold Street and Sparta Boss) will represent Georgetown, while four representatives from West Demerara (champion Brothers United, Showstoppers, Ballers Empire and Up-Top-Bosses) will compete.

Two teams, champions Beacons and Police, will represent Bartica while champions Melanie-B and Paradise-A will represent East Coast Demerara.

The remaining two will come from Berbice (champions Trafalgar) and Linden (champions High Rollers).

According to an official release from tournament coordinator. Three Peat Promotions, “The anticipation for the national championship is at an all-time high. Several teams will be invading the Georgetown district to prove their championship credentials which will produce an exciting and thrilling championship.”

The release further said, “We expect the teams and the fans to come out in their droves to represent, as the visiting teams have been arduously preparing for this moment in which they put their abilities against the traditional giants of the sport.”