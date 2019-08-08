Biles to USA Gymnastics: ‘You literally had one job and you couldn’t protect us’

SIMONE Biles, wiping away a tear, acknowledged to reporters Wednesday at the U.S. Championships how hard it is to compete for an organisation that “had failed us so many times.”

Biles, who is going for a historic sixth all-around title this weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, again took USA Gymnastics (USAG) to task for failing to protect her and other athletes who were abused by team doctor Larry Nassar over the course of decades.

The 22-year-old Biles announced in January 2018 on the eve of Nassar’s sentencing for sexual assault, that she too was abused by the Olympic and national team doctor. Hundreds of others have said they were also abused.

Biles has continued to speak out about the scandal and the organisation’s failures as she’s racked up 19 consecutive all-round victories. She was asked about it during media availability ahead of the championships.

Her comments came days after a congressional subcommittee found negligent behaviour by former U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics executives that enabled Nassar.

“The more I learn, the more I hurt,” she wrote. “USAG failed us. USOC failed us. Many failed us. And they continue to fail us.”

Biles, a four-time gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, told reporters Wednesday seeing news about the scandal is difficult and can “hit you like a train wreck,” per NBC Sports. She continues to try and heal, but the lasting trauma makes certain aspects difficult.

“And it’s just really sad, every time I go to the doctor or training I get worked on, it’s like I don’t want to get worked on. But my body hurts. I’m 22 and at the end of the day that’s my fifth rotation. And I have to go through therapy but it’s just hard and we try to work through it. It will take some time.

“I’m strong. I’ll get through it. But it’s hard.”

Nassar, who also assaulted gymnasts in his role at Michigan State University, is serving a life sentence and earlier this week his former boss at MSU, William Strampel, was sentenced to one year in jail in part for failing to properly oversee Nassar. (Yahoo Sport)