A welcome pledge by President Granger

Dear Editor,

I FIND the recent statements made by His Excellency concerning using some of the profits received from the oil to fuel free nursery to tertiary education, to be one that will be especially welcomed by all current and prospective university students. This pledge by our dear president, however, is constitutionally long overdue, since it was clearly outlined in Article 27 of the Constitution of Guyana that, “Every citizen has the right to a free education from nursery to university…” So while we rejoice at the fact that the Constitution will finally be heeded, let us not shy away from the naked truth that free tertiary education should have been a continued norm in Guyana throughout the years, irrespective of the government.

As a current university student who is still in line to be a beneficiary, should this promise come to reification, I would be able to use the money intended for university tuition to invest in something that would further aid my development when I have completed my university degree. As someone who recognises that it is important to invest in the future, having the financial endowment to do so because of free tertiary education is nothing short of a gift from God in the form of the enforcement of Article 27.

This turn of events would surely bring about peace of mind, and pocket, not only to me but also to my mother who would occasionally have to “brace” me for a while after I would have shelled out thousands of dollars each academic semester for courses and miscellaneous items. Free tertiary education would lay the bricks to my growth, development and empowerment as I invest what would have been the intended tuition into something that would complement my academic achievements.

Aside from free tertiary education being a foot off of the throat of many pockets, I sincerely believe that the applications, academic performances, and success rates would skyrocket. This may be attributed to the fact that those youths who would have been apprehensive about or reluctant towards attending tertiary institutions because of the tuition would finally be able to do so, as they would now have the financial liberty to pursue their dreams.

Regards,

Ronella Harris