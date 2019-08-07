Rems, Carr Tec start quest for OSCL double knockout titles

TORONTO, Canada – Two new champions will be crowned when the curtain comes down on the Caribbean Sensation/Nirad Lall-sponsored 10/10 softball final at the Ashtonbee ground, Scarborough here on Saturday.

Both Division One champions Dant and last year’s opponents Sunshine are no longer part of the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) while Division Two winners Cougars have been booted out of the tournament.

The stage is therefore set for a showdown between Rems and GT Bannas in Division One while Carr Tec and Enmore battle in Division Two. These games are scheduled for Ashtonbee Numbers One and Two grounds respectively.

The Consolation finals pit Rebels against Caribbean Sensation/Better Hope at Ashtonbee Reservoir Number Two while Ramblers and Wakenaam clash at Ashtonbee Reservoir Number One.

With Rems and Carr Tec also in next Saturday’s Paul & Sons 15-over final, both teams are aiming for the ‘double’ and on present form will start as firm favourites to lift the 10/10 titles.

Rems, who are being led by Richard Dias, have been playing brilliantly recently, knocking out the highly-fancied Mercenary in the semifinal. They have been boosted with the presence of ‘imports’ in Chien Gittens, Surujpaul Deosaran, Krishna Deosaran and Eyaaz Mohamed.

Gittens, in particular, has been performing excellently since his arrival in Canada, earning two significant man-of-the-match awards, the latest being last Saturday when he slammed a boundary-studded undefeated 103 for Demerara Legends in the Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) Inter-county final.

His all-round performance in the annual OSCL Independence feature also saw him win a ticket to any part of the Caribbean, compliments of Caribbean Airlines.

Among the other top players in the Rems lineup are Anil Mahadeo, Ian ‘Russian’ Baldeo, Azam Haniff, Gopie Beharry, Yohanlall Sooklall and the wily Pradeep ‘Polo’ Singh.

Former Guyana national player Trevon Garraway, a no mean all-rounder, is at the helm of GT Bannas and despite starting as rank underdogs, will be aiming to upset the powerful Rems combination. They had the luck of the draw, having reached the final without bowling a delivery.

Garraway will be looking for support from former Guyana Under-19 player Kevin George and Raja Pooran among others.

Unbeaten in the season to date, Carr Tec will be pinning their hopes on former Guyana Under-19 and Essequibian player Rovendra Mandolall, who is also the leading run-getter with 388 runs and a highest score of 123. Support is expected from Avinash Singh, the big-hitting Rawl Scott and Terry Mathura.

Enmore, under the astute leadership of Shiv Persaud, possesses players the quality of former youth players Eugene LaFleur and Shawn Perreira and are expected to give a good account of themselves.

The Consolation finals are also expected to be electrifying encounters with Rebels and Caribbean Sensation/Better Hope battling for bragging rights as will Wakenaam and Ramblers.

The final, which also forms part of the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) family fun day and All Stars feature, is expected to attract a large crowd including kids of members of the league.