NGO condemns ‘crass’ Guyana Times story

FOLLOWING the publication of an article in the Guyana Times headlined ‘Influx of Haitians into Guyana raises major health concerns’, CEO and Founder of United Bridge Builder Mission (UBBM), Bonita Montaque has expressed grave resentment with the contents of the said article.

Montaque explained that her NGO and several others have been doing continuous work over the years to put an end to the stigma against people living with HIV/AIDS, and have been seeing improvements. This article however, dug up wounds. Montaque said.

“People living with HIV/AIDS still feel the stigma and discrimination. This has dug very deep wounds once again, and the fear now rises. So this statement must be refuted, must be rejected and their stats are incorrect. In fact, it is misrepresenting the facts and is farthest from the truth. We are demanding an apology,” she exclaimed.

The article from Guyana Times presented stats, quoting organisations such as PAHO/WHO and Civil Defense Commission (CDC), insinuating that the current influx of Haitians is putting Guyanese at health risk, particularly at risk of contracting HIV/AIDS. The article also implied that the coalition government’s decision to extend stay of Haitians in Guyana, are putting Guyanese out of jobs.

Montaque said that the article has some other motive than protecting the Guyanese population. “I am really furious about the false reporting in the article. I’m not sure where they got their stats from, but our stats, the national stats, do not indicate any health crisis as a result of Haitians being here. I find this report very offensive. We have fought HIV for years. HIV and the epidemic, is nothing for people to use in their political agenda,” she said.

Assuming that the stats relating to the percentage of HIV positive Haitians were correct, Montaque pointed out that this is not how issues are solved or addressed. Haiti, she said, has been one of the first Caribbean countries to fight for emancipation, and they have done quite a lot for their independence. “And for Guyana to denounce and discriminate against our Haitian brothers and sisters, or against any group of people, it’s totally unacceptable

and does not represent the Guyanese people,” she further added.

Even if the statistics were correct, “the reporting is careless, reckless and intended to create a pandemonium among our Guyanese people. For that we demand an apology, and a withdrawal of the article.

There is no evidence of persons being infected or at risk because of any visiting population. We’ve got Cubans, we’ve got Venezuelans, we’ve got people from all over, in Guyana. I am hoping that the politicians do understand that they have got a responsibility to ensure that their rhetoric and campaign are tailored to address the issues, and not the people. We fight AIDS, we don’t fight people,” Montaque said.