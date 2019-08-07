Hetmyer, Giddings, BCB cop major awards

WEST INDIES players Shimron Hetmyer and Erva Giddings easily copped Berbice Sportsman- and Sportswoman-of-the-Year Award while the vibrant Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) was named Sports Association when the Gregory Gaskin Memorial Berbice Sports Awards ceremony was held recently.

Organised by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS (RHTY&SC) with sponsorship from Sentinel Security Ltd, club secretary Hilbert Foster stated the Awards started in 2014 as a tribute to the late Gregory Gaskin, former Chief Executive Officer of Cops Security Ltd.

Hetmyer was chosen based on his outstanding performances for Guyana and the West Indies along with the Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 team. Giddings easily copped her award, based on her outstanding performances for Berbice and Guyana with her left-arm swing bowling and useful batting.

President of the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) Levi Nedd has won the Sports Personality-of-the-Year Award. Nedd has been an inspiration to the continued development of the game in the Ancient County. Additionally, he served as coach of the powerful Port Mourant Training Centre volleyball team and Guyana volleyball team.

Long-time Guysuco grounds-man Roger McDonald was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his long and dedicated service to the development of sports. McDonald is highly respected for not only his dedication to his job at the historic Albion ground but also his words of advice to youths involved in sports.

Foster hailed the continued sponsorship of Sentinel Security and hailed its CEO, Mrs Noreen Gaskin, as a true friend of the club.

Sentinel Operation Manager Cedric Brown stated that his company was delighted to sponsor the award in memory of the late Gregory Gaskin. He urged the five awardees to uphold their high standards and he praised the work of the club.

Hetmyer was unable to attend the ceremony due to West Indies duties while Levi Nedd had work commitments but was represented by his son. Hetmyer’s mother collected his award.