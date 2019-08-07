Gowtham hat-trick, Holder burst leaves contest wide open

TAROUBA, Trinidad, (CMC) – Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham’s hat-trick, coupled with fast bowler Chemar Holder’s late burst, brought to life an otherwise dull rain-hit day and left the third four-day “Test” intriguingly poised heading into Thursday’s penultimate day.

The 30-year-old Gowtham claimed the wickets of Raymon Reifer (5), Holder (0) and Miguel Cummins (0) as West Indies A, replying to India A’s 201, crashed to 194 all out in their first innings at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Gowtham ended with six for 67 while seamer Umesh Yadav supported with two for 29, ensuring India A secured a slim seven-run lead.

Left-handed opener Jeremy Solozano snatched his share of the headlines when carried his bat for an unbeaten 69, while Sunil Ambris struck 43 and Jermaine Blackwood, 22.

Holder then produced yet another fiery spell, claiming two for 14 as India A stumbled the close on 23 for three – a lead of only 30 runs.

He removed Priyank Panchal for three in the fourth over, lbw on the back foot to one that came back and in his next over, hit the other opener Abhimanyu Esawaran (6) in front.

Four balls later in the next over, Mayank Agarwal played back to pacer Miguel Cummins and lost his off-stump for five.

Resuming earlier from their overnight 23 for one, West Indies lost nightwatchman Akim Fraser (1) in the second over of the day for one, plumb lbw to Umesh with just one run added to the total.

And when Umesh found Brandon King’s (8) outside edge for wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to take a low catch to his right, the hosts were reeling further at 36 for three.

Solozano then repaired the damage, first in a 66-run fourth wicket stand with Ambris and then in a fifth wicket stand with Blackwood worth 32.

The left-handed Solozano faced 208 balls in 4-¾ hours and struck seven fours while Ambris played freely with five fours in a 63-ball knock before playing around a straight one from seamer Dhivam Dube and falling lbw.

Blackwood, too, was going well with three fours in a breezy 19-ball innings but attempted to force Gowtham through the off-side, found himself cramped for room and played on.

On 134 for five, West Indies A were then dismantled by Gowtham who ripped through the middle and lower order.

He had captain Jahmar Hamilton caught at the wicket for nine, essaying an uncertain defensive prod while pacer Avesh Khan removed Yannic Cariah for 17 to a catch at the wicket, trying to keep out a sharp, full length delivery.

Gowtham’s hat-trick then arrived when both Reifer and Holder played down the wrong line and were bowled, and Cummins missed a heave and was adjudged lbw.

INDIA A 1st Innings 201

West Indies A 1st Innings

(overnight 23 for one)

M Hodge b Gowtham 15

J Solozano not out 69

A Frazer lbw b Umesh 1

B King c wkp Saha b Umesh 8

S Ambris lbw b Dube 43

J Blackwood b Gowtham 22

*+J Hamilton c wkp Saha b Gowtham 9

Y Cariah c wkp Saha b Avesh Khan 17

R Reifer b Gowtham 5

C Holder b Gowtham 0

M Cummins lbw b Gowtham 0

Extras (lb1, w2, nb2) 5

TOTAL (all out, 72.4 overs) 194

Fall of wicket: 1-23, 2-24, 3-36, 4-102, 5-134, 6-150, 7-179, 8-194, 9-194, 10-194.

Bowling: Yadav 16-4-29-2, Avesh Khan 14-6-34-1, Gowtham 23.4-5-67-6, Nadeem 13-3-28-0, Dube 6-0-35-1.

INDIA A 2nd Innings

P Panchal lbw b Holder 3

A Easwaran lbw b Holder 6

M Agarwal b Cummins 5

S Gill not out 5

S Nadeem not out 2

Extras (lb2) 2

TOTAL (3 wkts, 9 overs) 23

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-14, 3-14.

Bowling: Cummins 5-2-7-1, Holder 4-2-14-2.

Position: India A lead by 30 runs with seven second innings wickets intact.