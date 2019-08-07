592 Lager to power ‘592 Street Kings’ Tournament launch set for August 19

… Georgetown’s best 16 teams to participate

ANSA McAl, through its 592 Lager Beer brand, will be throwing its support behind the ‘592 Street Kings’ street-ball tournament which is set for September after the official launch on August 19.

The tournament, which will see 16 of Georgetown’s best street-ball teams vie for some $675 000 in cash, will be played across three nights (September 7, 14, 21). Fans will witness 19 high-octane matches. All three match nights will be staged at the D’Urban Park tarmac (Square of the Revolution).

So far street-ball juggernauts Gold is Money, Sparta Boss, Leopold Street, Tiger Bay, Broad Street, Albouystown, LA Ballers, Future Stars and Sophia are confirmed for the tournament.

It will be a straight knockout competition with eight games on night one (September 7). The eight winners will advance to the quarter-finals on night two (September 14). The winners of the quarter-finals will then advance to the semi-finals which will be played on the same night while the losers will be eligible for the Plate section.

On the final night fans will see the semi-finals and final of the ‘Plate Section’ along with the third-place playoff and final.

Meanwhile, 592 Lager Brand Manager, Seweon McGarrell noted that this collaboration with the organiser is his brand’s way of giving back and helping to develop athletes at the grassroots level.

“Our brand was brought out with the intention of targetting our grassroots communities across Guyana. This tournament is just one of our ways of giving back to these communities and the youths. We want to give the young street-ballers a chance to showcase their talent and to be crowned the 592 Street Kings of Street Ball in Georgetown,” McGarrell stated.

At the tournament patrons will have chances to win prizes and 592 merchandise. Although in its inaugural stage, the 592 Street Kings tournament has plans to move to the outlying areas of Guyana following the Georgetown leg of the competition.

In its inaugural year, ‘592 Street Kings’ will pocket $300 000 while the runners-up will collect $150 000. The third-place finishers will grab $100 000 while fourth-placers will receive $75 000 and the winners of the ‘Plate’ section will collect $50 000.