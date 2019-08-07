$460M for Mahaicony sea defence works

THE Ministry of Finance has approved a $460M contingency allocation to undertake permanent rip-rap works and to secure other vulnerable sections within the three Kilometres stretch along Fairfield and Dantzig, Mahaicony.

This is according to Chief Sea and River Defence Officer, Kevin Samad, in a press missive on Tuesday.

In commenting on the recent challenges the Ministry of Public Infrastructure faced in implementing flood-prevention measures in Mahaicony, Samad said degradation of the natural sea defence system had occurred over the last six months.

He explained that due to the erosion and deposit cycle characteristic of Guyana’s coast, progressive movement of mud and silt from the Mahaicony foreshore has resulted in the rapid depletion of the mangrove fringe.

This, he said, has left the earthen embankment in several sections completely exposed to direct wave action.

Whereas, he said, the area was, for many years, protected by a natural flood protection system, it has become necessary for a resilient man-made sea defence to be constructed.

Further, he explained that the rainy season also continues to have adverse impacts on the progress of works since the access dams are currently in a deplorable state.

He said the emergency works are ongoing, and to date, over 7,500 tonnes of boulders have already been delivered within the Prospect/Dantzig area via barges by A & S General Contractors Inc.

Commenting on the ministry’s plan of action, the Chief Sea and River Defence Officer stated that a contract was recently awarded to A & S General Contractors Inc. to construct 325 metres of permanent rock revetment structure at the Prospect area at a contract sum of $160M.

This, he said, is to supplement a previous emergency intervention that was implemented along the Prospect area earlier this year during the months of March and April 2019.

“The contractor has commenced supplying rock materials to execute the revetment works with over 3,000 tonnes of rock armour already delivered to site at Prospect. Additionally, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, a tender was opened at NPTAB to construct an additional 350 metres of rip-rap structure between Prospect and Broomhall under phase two of the project,” he noted.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure wishes to reassure residents and farmers of the Mahaicony area that continuous efforts are being made to monitor the sea defences and interventions are being arranged to reinforce expeditiously, vulnerable sections to prevent flooding.