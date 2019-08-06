Wilkinson upsets field to claim Reagan Rodrigues Memorial Road Race title

TEAM Evolution’s Akeem Wilkinson turned in an impressive ride on the roadways of West Demerara to upset a field of Guyana’s top cyclists and win the 15th edition of the Ricks&Sari/Reagan Rodrigues Cycling road race on Sunday last..

The 46-mile race began at Schoonord, West Bank Demerara and proceeded to Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo before returning to the starting point for the climax.

Wilkinson followed a breakaway which included Curtis Dey, Warren Mc Kay, Paul DeNobrega, Jornel Yearwood, Jamaul John, Horace Burrowes and Alanzo Ambrose, but the youngster worked his way back into the peloton and managed to draw level with the pack at Vreed-en-Hoop on the return leg.

Down the back stretch was where Wilkinson produced his best work and sprinted to the finish line ahead of the big guns, winning the race in a time of one hour 37 minutes 55.82 seconds. Dey took second place, while Borrowes placed third followed by Alonzo Ambrose, Lear Nunes and Jornel Yearwood in that order.

Michael Anthony grabbed two primes with Warren McKay, Paul DeNobrega, Anthony, Briton John, Andre Green, Marlon Williams, Christopher Griffith winning one each. Ajay Gopilall won the junior category, while Jason Sampson placed second and Jonathan Ramschuit third. Burrowes won the veterans division ahead of Nunes and Mc Kay in that order.