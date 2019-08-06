US$1.4M fireboat heading to Guyana

THE US$1.4M fireboat which was constructed in the United Kingdom has been tested and dispatched to Guyana, Chief Fire Officer Marlon Gentle confirmed, when contacted by this publication on Monday.

The fireboat is expected to be stationed at the Demerara Harbor.

Angloco Limited, based in the United Kingdom was tasked with the construction of the massive vessel.

The Fire Chief described the vessel’s construction as ‘monumental’. Guyana last possessed a fire boat in 1978.

The Fire Chief had noted that over the years there has been much development of Guyana’s waterfronts, adding that there is the potential for more port facilities, which warranted the need for the fireboat.

According to the Fire Chief, the vessel will improve the Guyana Fire Service’s marine firefighting and response capability as it will be able to pump in excess of 5000 gallons of water per minute to support aforementioned land based operations.

The fire vessel’s construction is one of the Guyana Fire Service’s major projects being undertaken, coming out of the 2017 National Budget. The vessel took approximately one year to construct.