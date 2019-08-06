Remembering LFS Burnham

TODAY marks the 34th death anniversary of former President, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, probably among Guyana’s most controversial political figures — misrepresented, maligned or admired, depending on who speaks of him or about him.

Discussions of past presidents and prominent political leaders, primarily Cheddi Jagan, Forbes Burnham, and Walter Rodney, are usually done within the binary of good and bad. Looking at these men through such simplistic lens denies society knowledge of what shaped their actions and informed their policies. Further, such examination robs the nation the desire for national unity and social cohesion. For the truth is there were variations to their leadership, informed by the environment they operated in, ideological leanings, and positions held in the society. Jagan and Burnham entered politics during the colonial era and embraced the struggles for universal adult suffrage, internal self-government and independence. Their ideological positions, while varied, did not prevent them from sharing and achieving these common goals.

In this his death anniversary, recognising the role Mr. Burnham played in shaping this nation’s identity and path for development cannot be suppressed. Irrespective of one’s perspective on development, it cannot be ignored that Guyana was placed on a progressive trajectory under his leadership. Independence and republican status were won on his watch. It was he who signed the proclamations that put Guyana on a path of nationhood.

As with any new nation, infrastructure such as indigenous laws and cultivating identity became necessary. Our country moved from being called British Guiana to Guyana (1966), then to the Cooperative Republic (1970), and our identification likewise moved from being British Guianese to Guyanese. Guyanese were no longer subjects of the British Crown. We became politically free to charter our destiny. The motto ‘One People, One Nation, One Destiny’ was conceptualised and developed under the Burnham administration.

It is opportune to recall his 1964 Inauguration Speech as premier. Having being dealt the hand of forging nationhood out of six peoples, and where this country’s history includes racial conflicts and distrust, he said: “The problem of racial cleavage, racial antagonism and distress…is still with us…. My government considers it a matter of great importance and utmost urgency… that its duty is to rule in the interest of all people in this country…all the people are equally important, whether they belong to a large group or small group…all Guyanese are important and valued members of our community”.

The aforementioned presents a window into Mr. Burnham’s philosophical positon on nationhood, and was evident with the removal of barriers and the acceptance and celebrating of racial and cultural diversity as part of mainstream society.

The commencement of building a cohesive society saw one of his first activities being that of inviting the International Commission of Jurists to conduct an inquiry (1965) into the Disciplinary Force with a view and acceptance of putting systems in place to attract and give equal opportunity to all races.

Requirements to join the Force under the British included height and chest size. Such qualifying conditions militated against East Indians’ chances of being recruited. In the rice industry, more lands were made accessible to farmers through the building of the Mahaica/Mahaicony/Abary project (MMA) in Demerara/Berbice, and the Tapakuma Irrigation Project (TIP) in Essequibo.

His government embraced the programme of self-sufficiency, which influenced Guyanisation, inclusive of the Feed, Clothe and House drive, and nationalisation of our bauxite and sugar industries. Education was seen as critical to nation-building and resulted in free education from nursery to university, to equip Guyanese with needed skills. The government held out confidence that Guyanese possess the potential to conceptualise, develop and implement programmes for the country’s benefit. Institutions such as the University of Guyana (UG), Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST), and the National Agriculture Research Institute (NARI) were established and expanded, and more schools (nursery to secondary were constructed, notably the multilateral schools) were built.

With the embracing of cooperative socialism, it created space for a tri-sector economy (state, cooperative and business), and government having control of the state economy. This saw infrastructural development such as the Demerara Harbour Bridge, the Canje Bridge, the Linden/Soesdyke highway, the Georgetown/Rosignol road, the New Amsterdam/Crabwook Creek road, the Linden/Lethem road, West Coast Demerara/East Bank Essequibo road.

Where unemployment was high, this approach stimulated the economy and created employment and economic opportunities for many. On the regional landscape, Mr. Burnham influenced such establishment as the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) in 1965-1972, which was the precursor to CARICOM (1973), and the Caribbean Agricultural Research & Development Institute (CARDI).

Internationally, under his leadership, Guyana embraced a non-aligned policy and established a Foreign Service that was second to none in this part of the region, advancing our national interests and lending support to end colonisation and apartheid around the world. The country’s message and sought-after international solidarity on the border controversy brought support from both the East and West in repelling the aggression of Venezuela. Mr. Burnham was undoubtedly a nationalist who impacted his country, the region and world. What awaits this society — and it is urged that such be done — is the work of our presidents to be truthfully and honestly contextualised, assessed and integrated in our education system.