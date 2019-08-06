Paul Williams graduates with Masters in Criminal Justice

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police, Paul Williams has graduated from the Walden University with a Masters in Criminal Justice and Executive Leadership.

According to a press statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Williams graduated on Saturday August 3, 2019 from the university which is located in Maryland, US.

The GPF said the graduation ceremony was held at the Gaylord Resort and Convention Centre in the US.

Paul started studying for his Masters in November 2016 and concluded February 2019. According to Study Portals, the Walden’s M.S. in Criminal Justice Leadership and Executive Management programme blends criminal behavioral theory with studies in human services, technology, and homeland security to help broaden management skills.

“The Guyana Police Force is pleased to announce and congratulate Deputy Commissioner “Administration” Paul Williams DSM on yet another great accomplishment in his academic pursuit,” said the GPF.

The force extended best wishes to Williams who is enjoying a few weeks of much needed vacation leave.