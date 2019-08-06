Hungry teen remanded

CITY Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, remanded, to prison, a hungry teen who was faced with five charges which included armed robberies, possession of ammunition and illegal gun.

Eighteen year-old, Quincy Jupiter of 173 Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, on Monday August 5, 2019, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to two armed robbery charges.

It is alleged that, on August 1, 2019 at Louisa Row, Georgetown, in company of another armed with a dangerous weapon (a gun) he robbed Ulric Bristol of a phone, a bicycle along with other items, all valued at $63,000.

The second charge stated that, on the same day and place, he robbed Robert Rollins of a phone, a ring and a bicycle totalling $43,000.

The third charge also stated that, on the same day and place, he robbed Roxanne Daniels of two phones and $15,000 cash totalling $131,000.

It is also alleged that, on August 1, 2019, at Campbell Street, Albouystown, he had in his possession four rounds of .38 ammunition, knowing he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

The last charge stated that, on August 1, 2019, at Campbell Street, Albouystown, he had in his possession a .32 revolver for which he was not the holder of a licence. Jupiter pleaded guilty to the first two charges and he denied three.

“I was hungry and had no money” Jupiter said.

Police prosecutor Shellon Daniels, told the court that, the day in question Bristol, around 04:30 hours, left his workplace on a bicycle, and, on his way to his residence, he was approached by Jupiter and another male. Jupiter then pointed a gun to his head and told him to hand over everything on him.

Being fearful for his life, Bristol then handed over everything mentioned in the charges above. The men then escaped on bicycles. The matter was reported to the East Ruimveldt Police Station. Later, police on duty, acting on information went to Lot 1 Campbell Street, Albouystown, where they made contact with Jupiter.

A search was carried out in a room Jupiter was occupying and on his person; the stolen items were recovered. Jupiter was arrested and taken to the station where he was identified by the victims as the person who robbed them.

Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus remanded Jupiter to prison until August 6, 2019, when she will hand down the sentences.