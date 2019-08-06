Feasibility study on Mackenzie/Wismar bridge commences

– Regional officials welcome new bridge

THE feasibility study for the construction of a new Mackenzie/Wismar bridge has commenced and on Monday, Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, related that officers were currently in Linden, working on the project.

Financing for this phase of the project was sourced from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). A total of $US 4.4 M has been secured from the CDB, to enhance Guyana’s transportation sector, and support infrastructural development of interior communities. The study is expected to be completed in the latter part of 2019 and construction will commence in 2020.

Regional officials as well as residents welcome and applaud the David Granger Administration for ensuring that this much needed infrastructure comes to the town. The current one lane bridge is 53 years old.

APNU Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira said, “The construction of the bridge is something that is most needed and it is most welcomed by the people of Linden and by extension residents of Region Ten. It speaks to government’s serious commitment towards the development of our country’s infrastructure with an aim of closing the gap between the hinterland and the coastland, making access to markets more realistic and the prospects for investments and the creation of new businesses, a greater possibility,” he said.

President of the Linden Chamber of Commerce, Victor Fernandes also expressed appreciation for the bridge to be constructed, as there is a dire need for same. Fernandes alluded to a situation he witnessed only last Friday where traffic was backed up for almost an hour on both sides of the bridge because of a heavy-duty truck. “It is something that we welcome, we really need it, there is a dire need more than ever,” he said.

While the study will indicate where the bridge should be located, whether it should be return to the current location in South Mackenzie, or whether it should be moved to another location on the Wismar shore, regional officials expressed mixed preferences on this issue.

Regional AFC Member of Parliament Audwin Rutherford, related that, based on the monies that are made available, the bridge can return to its current location, since the infrastructure is already available. If there is need for more space, and additional infrastructure, Rutherford said the area at Speightland that will link to Christianburg can be considered. “So it is based on the infrastructure needed and the monies available, for me it is more of a technical decision than an emotional decision,” he said.

Figueira echoed similar sentiments and stressed that, a location is secondary to him as he is first and foremost happy that it is coming. “The present location has a lot of history and it’s symbolic to the many trials and tribulations the community suffered and at the same time made strong statements to the former administration. If this location is chosen, one has to consider the economic impact it is likely to have not only on the locals but many others who use its services. It provides a link for businesses not only indigenous to the community but several other administrative regions and for traders who come from Brazil,” he said. If another location is to be chosen, the MP suggested an area between Watooka and West Watooka.

Fernandes also suggested Christianburg as this would allow for consistency with the flow of traffic that is expected to come into the town, from Brazil, when that thoroughfare is completed. There is definitely need for more space for a multiple lane bridge he said, with additional infrastructure to offset that anticipated traffic.

Meanwhile, motorists in Linden continue to complain about the inconvenience caused by utilizing the single-lane bridge, which is controlled by sensor traffic lights.

During peak periods, there is always a heavy build-up of traffic even though the bridge spans less than a quarter of a mile. The bridge enables access to both hospitals in the region and during emergency situations, it is deemed a challenge and in the eventuality of a fire on the Wismar shore, the fire truck that has to travel from the Mackenzie shore also experiences difficulties.