Body of teen recovered in Pomeroon

THE body of 17-year-old Jafaun Benjamin, called ‘Eber’, was fished out of the Pomeroon River, Region two, on Sunday after he allegedly drowned the previous day.

His body was taken to the Suddie Hospital Mortuary pending autopsy.

Police said his body was retrieved by a search party at Teneze Ferme, Lower Pomeroon River, a short distance from the landing where persons in the area saw him go under on Saturday.

The teen of Moruca and Grant Melville, Lower Pomeroon River, and a 38- year- old of Moruca was on a farm in the Pomeroon drinking alcohol.

The 38-year-old then left the teenager drinking to head into the backdam.

It is alleged that the teenager then went into the river to take a swim but went into deep water and was unable to swim.

He was seen by two females and a search was launched.