Barbados police investigating death of Guyanese woman

(Barbados Nation) The body of the woman found along the beach at Hastings, Christ Church, has been identified as 27-year-old Annastacia Natasha Angel.

The Guyanese national, of nearby St Matthias Road, was seen lying at the edge of the water on Grand Kadooment day and was subsequently pulled ashore. A call was made to police.

Angel’s body was close to the path to the beach, nearly opposite St Matthias Road, behind the guest houses next to Soco Hotel.

A man said to be her boyfriend and some friends were at the scene yesterday.

Police are treating the incident as unnatural, and anyone with any information pertaining to the discovery is asked to contact Hastings Police Station at 430-7612, CID at 430-7189 or any police station.