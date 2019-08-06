Archer follows up six-for with century in blistering Sussex showing

JOFRA Archer further pressed his claim to replace England’s James Anderson in the second Ashes Test by following up his six-wicket spell for Sussex’s second XI with a century.

The Barbados-born fast bowler is widely expected to fill the void left by Anderson, who has been ruled out of the second Test against Australia at Lord’s because of a calf problem that limited him to four overs in the first Test defeat at Edgbaston.

Archer lacks match practice with the red ball having battled through England’s triumphant Cricket World Cup campaign with a side strain.

After being left out of the 251-run loss, Archer was released to Sussex to play in their seconds’ match with Gloucestershire and made a devastating impact yesterday.

He took 6-27 from 12.1 overs with the ball as Gloucestershire were skittled our for just 79 and then showed his superiority over the opposition with the willow.

Despite the seismic gap in the quality of opponent, Archer’s performance should make it tough for England to omit him from the team for the second Test, which starts next Wednesday.