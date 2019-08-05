QC bowlers lift T&T team to first win in Canadian tournament

A good spell of fast bowling from Elnathan Sukhnandan and quality off-spin from Vickash Jaikaran propelled Trinidadian side, the Caribbean Superkings, to their first victory at the fourth Annual Mississauga International tournament in Canada.

The Queens College bowlers, along with schoolmates Brandon Jaikaran and Amos Sarwan, are guest players for the Superkings in the 30-over competition.

After three consecutive defeats, the Guyanese bowlers stormed their way to a combined seven wickets to spur their side to a five-wicket win against Trinidad club, South Young Warriors.

In the clash on Saturday, Young Warriors won the toss and opted to take first strike.

Sukhnandan was ruthless as he nabbed four wickets for a single run from four overs. His stifling economy rate (0.25 runs per over), was the catalyst that spurred the Young Warriors’ batsmen into a tailspin which restricted them to 63 in 18 overs.

Jaikaran spun his way to 3-19 from five overs (20 dot balls). Trinidadian Giovanni Ramdenny supported with two wickets.

In reply, the Caribbean Superkings were able to reach the total in 12 overs with five wickets in hand.

Opener Brandon Jaikaran, who stroked a half-century in his previous game, scored 14, while Trinidadian Kion Paul led the attack with 33 not out.