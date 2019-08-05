National cricketer charged with assaulting cop during match

National cricketer, Christopher Barnwell was on Monday placed on $30,000 bail after he was charged with assaulting an off-duty police officer during a cricket match.

Barnwell appeared before City Magistrate Sherdel Isccas-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was charged with common assault.

The 32-year old reportedly assaulted the cop who as playing on an opposing side during a match on March 25,2019, at Thomas Lands in the city.

Reports are the men had an argument and during the melee, Barnwell became annoyed and pushed Benn to the ground.The officer sustained bruises to his hands.

Barnwell pleaded not guilty and was placed on bail. The matter will continue on August 19,2019.