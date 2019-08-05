International referees for Schoolboys and Junior boxing tourney

THE fourth annual Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior boxing tournament will see the participation of three international referee/judges. The three will come from Trinidad and Tobago, Guadeloupe and Dominica and will add to the level of officiating during the tournament.

Leading the way is Trinidadian James Beckles, the highest-ranked referee/judge in the English-speaking Caribbean. Beckles is a Three-Star official and will host a seminar while in Guyana. One Star Jozef Faddoul of Dominica and Audrey Sabas of Guadeloupe will complete the team of foreign referees.

They will join local One-Star Ramona Agard, Richard Braithwaite and Lawrence Assanah as the AIBA certified referees at the tournament. The Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior will be held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from Friday, August 16 to Sunday 18.

The competition was birthed in Guyana in 2016 and this country has been crowned champion on the three previous occasions that it was held.