Guyana’s Emery Welshman to suit up for Hapoel Haifa FC in Israel

GOLDEN Jaguars forward Emery Welshman will suit up this season for Hapoel Haifa FC after inking a new deal recently with the club that competes in the Israeli Premier League

“I’ve always wanted to play overseas and after the Gold Cup, this opportunity was at hand,” Welshman told Chronicle Sport in an exclusive interview yesterday from Israel, while adding that his decision also came after being “…advised by some very close peers and family that professionally, this was the best decision for me.”

The 27-year-old, who last played for Forge FC in the Canadian Premier League (CPL), is seen as an important piece in Guyana’s senior Men’s National team, popularly known as the Golden Jaguars.

Since making his International debut in 2015, Welshman has scored seven times in the 12 outings for Guyana, and the Canadian-based forward was adamant when telling Chronicle Sport, “Having not even reached my prime yet, I still have a lot to give to football and want to get the most out of it while continuing to live my dream.”

Speaking specifically about his new club, Welshman believes that since Hapoel Haifa FC made a push for the Europa League last year, and also since Israeli Premier League clubs compete at the Champions League, it was the perfect landing spot for him.

Hapoel Haifa FC was knocked out by Serie A club, Atalanta, in the third round of the Europa League Qualifiers last season.

After an illustrious NCAA Division 1 career with Siena Saints and Oregon State, Welshman found his way on the Portland Timers (U23 side) before joining Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Toronto FC.

With stops at Sigma FC, Real Salt Lake, Real Monarchs, Puerto Rico FC, Forge FC and Cincinnati FC, Welshman believes that playing at Hapoel Haifa FC is a good way to make an impact in Europe.

Meanwhile, with Guyana set to kick off their CONCACAF Nations League campaign on September 6 against Aruba at the Stadion Ergilio Hato in Curacao, Welshman pointed out that “If the management see me in their plans, I will be more than ready to help.”

“I’m very excited about the Nations League…it’s very important for us to have positive results in these fixtures,” the now Israel-based Guyanese forward mentioned.